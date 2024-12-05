Mansukh Mandaviya announces extension of Viksit Bharat Quiz Competition

New Delhi [India], December 5 : In response to overwhelming enthusiasm and participation from young people across the country, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on Thursday the extension of the deadline for the ongoing Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge to December 10.

"In view of the great enthusiasm and unprecedented participation of the youth in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue under the National Youth Festival 2025, the deadline for the Viksit Bharat Quiz has been extended from December 5 to December 10. This is a golden opportunity for all young people to participate and share your suggestions for a developed India directly with Prime Minister @NarendraModi," Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged youngsters to participate in the quiz, emphasising that it would provide an opportunity to contribute to the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

PM Modi described it as an "indelible contribution" to achieving the goal of a developed India. In a post on X, he wrote:

"My young friends, there is an interesting quiz that ensures you can be part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on 12th January 2025. This is a very special opportunity for your innovative ideas to be heard at the topmost levels of government. It will be your indelible contribution to achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat."

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is scheduled to take place on January 11-12, 2025, with approximately 2,000 young participants from across the country.

During his 116th Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi spoke about the initiative, highlighting the critical role of youth in making India a developed nation.

"Youth have a significant role to play in making India a developed nation. When young minds come together to brainstorm on the country's progress, concrete results are inevitable. On January 11-12, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a large gathering of young ideas will take place as part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue," PM Modi said.

"This initiative coincides with Swami Vivekananda's 162nd birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day. Around 2,000 youth from across the country will participate, and many special campaigns will be organised to engage hundreds of thousands of young people in politics," he added.

