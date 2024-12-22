Mansukh Mandaviya flags off 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'; CRPF, ITBP, former WWE star Shanky Singh grace event

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Keeping continuity with the Fit India Cycling Drive launched earlier this week by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative was flagged off this morning at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Besides the Honourable Minister, the event saw the presence of over 500 riders, ranging from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sports Authority of India campers and young gymnasts from the IG Stadium, senior officials and various cycling clubs in the national capital.

Sunday's flag-off ceremony also saw the presence of former WWE star Shanky Singh, revered for being a part of the tag team stable featuring former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Table Tennis player Mouma Das, meanwhile, flagged off the Sundays on Cycle event in Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Kolkata.

Mentioning the wide impact of the Cycling Drive, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is being held simultaneously at over 1100+ locations in India. The launch of the cycling drive earlier this week has spread the awareness of cycling exponentially.

"Cycling is the need today. The vision of Viksit Bharat needs a healthy individual, who in turn makes a healthy society and that ultimately results in a healthy nation. The benefits of cycling also uphold the message of the Fit India movement, launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2019," the Honourable Sports Minister added.

The event in the national capital saw a lot of cyclists from the CRPF and ITBP, and they expressed happiness on being a part of the initiative that promotes fitness and environmental protection both.

Anish Dayal Singh, IPS, DG CRPF, mentioned, "CRPF remains committed to maintaining peak physical fitness, as a fit Force only can serve our great nation best. Cycling is good for an individual's health and the environment. We are excited to be a part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign, spreading the message of fitness and sustainability nationwide through today's event."

Former WWE pro wrestler Shanky Singh, who is currently trying out in Indie wrestling circuits across the globe, said, "Wherever I will go internationally from now on, I shall promote cycling, offline as well as on social media. I got a different type of energy being at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event. I want more people to come forward to join this unique initiative started by the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Sports Minister."

BYCS India Foundation, a Non-profit Organization dedicated to making India a cycling nation, also joined in. Bhairavi Joshi, CEO of BYCS India Foundation, said, "BYCS India Foundation has supported the cycling initiative under the FIT India Movement by organizing local events independently and in collaboration with local chapters of SAI for Sundays on Cycle. BYCS India Foundation believes that cycling is one of the simplest solutions to some of the world's most complex urban challenges. The Bicycle Mayors network in India will continue the cycling advocacy work through skill building and increased access to cycling in more than 50 cities across the country."

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country.

