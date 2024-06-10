Mansukh Mandaviya gets Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio in Modi 3.0 govt

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the health portfolio in the previous BJP-led NDA government, will be the minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet 3.0.

Mandaviya will also serve as the Union Minister of Labour and Employment.

Earlier Anurag Thakur held the position of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the PM Modi's second term.

Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in 2021, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan who was in charge of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences since 2019.,

Mandaviya took oath as the Union Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday during the oath ceremony.

In the recent Lok Sabha election, Mandaviya contested from Porbandar in Gujarat. He emerged victorious with a margin of 3,83,360 votes. Mandaviya defeated Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress.

Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, one of the 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat will go for polls on May 7 in the third phase of General elections. The seat will witness the contest between the Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mansukh Mandaviya and Congress leader Lalit Vasoya.

BJP candidate Mansukh Mandaviya, before becoming a Rajya Sabha member, was elected an MLA from the Palitana assembly seat of Bhavnagar in 2002.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Lalit Vasoya encountered defeat with a margin of 2,29,823 votes at the hands of BJP's Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk.In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajbhai defeated NCP's Jadeja Kandhalbhai Saramanbhai with a margin of 2,67,971 votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor