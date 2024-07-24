Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with NSS volunteers from across India

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, engaged in a dynamic and insightful interaction with National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from across India through video conference on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the interaction aimed to recognise and motivate the youth who are contributing significantly to community service and nation-building. The interaction is part of the drive undertaken by the Union Minister to involve the end-users, i.e. the youth, for informed decision-making. Earlier, the Minister had interacted with National Youth Awardees, National Service Scheme Awardees, and volunteers of NYKs.

At the outset, the Union Minister mentioned that the Union Budget 2024-25, laid in Parliament yesterday, is youth-centric. In the budget, the Government has announced to spend Rs. 2 Lakh Crore to facilitate employment and skilling for over 4 Crore youth, he added.

Addressing the enthusiastic volunteers, Dr. Mandaviya lauded the efforts of NSS in fostering a sense of social responsibility among the youth. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the selfless service rendered by NSS volunteers across the country.

During the interaction, Mansukh Mandaviya took feedback about the My Bharat portal. NSS volunteers shared their experiences about their activities and participation in various awareness campaigns, community services, etc. The NSS volunteers highlighted that modules like CV Builder and experiential learning courses have been particularly helpful and requested that the Union Minister further expand such features and courses.

Mandaviya mentioned that the platform serves as a comprehensive hub for youth engagement, offering access to a wide range of services and initiatives. MY Bharat is designed to empower the youth by providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation-building and personal growth, he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to empowering the youth through various initiatives and programmes, Mandaviya said, "Our government is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to nurture the full potential of our youth in our journey towards Viksit Bharat. Every policy being made in the Ministry has kept youth at the centre of decision making," the release added.

Union Minister appreciated the efforts and interest of NSS Volunteers for My Bharat Portal. He said that the involvement of youth in nation-building is crucial and MY Bharat portal will surely accelerate the process. He also motivated the volunteers to spread awareness about My Bharat portal and encouraged others to thrive in the future.

