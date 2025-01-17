Mansukh Mandaviya was eager to understand our work & views to take sports forward: Parth Jindal

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Managing director of JSW Cement & co-owner of Delhi Capitals, Parth Jindal expressed his feelings after Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at the first-ever corporate round-table conference in the National Capital on Thursday.

With the objective of strengthening the Indian sports ecosystem in order to host the 2036 Olympic Games, Mansukh Mandaviya urged corporates to adopt one sport during the event.

"It was for the first time that a sports minister has spent so much time - approx 3 hours with corporate sector people. He was eager to understand our work, and our views to take the sports forward. The govt is already doing incredible work, and the private sector is also doing great work but we discussed how to collaborate so that we can improve India's standings in the medal tally at the Olympic games. The government will form expert committees and we all be part of some committee and then hopefully the govt will frame the outcomes into policies," Parth Jindal told media.

Mandaviya emphasized a vision to position India among the top five global sports performers by 2047, as the nation marks 100 years of independence. Aiming to bridge the gap between aspirations and execution, he stressed the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in building sustainable sports infrastructure and talent development programs. He also proposed that PSUs from the Centre support state-level requirements to achieve sporting excellence.

"Each corporate entity should focus on a single sport to ensure dedicated attention and optimal resource allocation, while also enabling effective athlete branding to align with CSR investments and promotional activities," Mandaviya said as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Further, Parth Jindal opened up on Delhi Capitals skipper for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League where he said that it has been decided and will be announced on the social media handles.

"It has already been decided but it will be announced by Delhi Capitals social media handles," Parth Jindal said.

In the coming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Indian stars KL Rahul and Axar Patel will play a much bigger role in batting. Both players will play the long game so that other explosive players can express themselves freely. These two are also the front-runners to lead the Capitals team for the upcoming season this year.

In the recently concluded IPL auction, DC landed KL for Rs 14 crores. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray and got an opener, captain, and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul.

On the other hand, Axar was retained by the franchise for his consistent performances since joining the team in 2019.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025:

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM), Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs (retained), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (retained), Donovan Ferreria.

Allrounders: Axar Patel (spin; retained), Ashutosh Sharma (spin), Sameer Rizvi (spin), Darshan Nalkande (pace), Vipraj Nigam (spin), Ajay Mandal (spin), Manvanth Kumar (pace), Tripurana Vijay (spin), Madhav Tiwari (pace).

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav (retained).

Fast bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor