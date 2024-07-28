Manu Bhakar scripts history, becomes first India woman to win medal in shooting at Olympics

Paris [France], July 28 : Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

She became the first women to win a medal in shooting at Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

