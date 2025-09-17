Manu Bhaker among eight Indians to compete in ISSF World Cup Final 2025

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker features among eight Indian shooters who have confirmed their tickets for the ISSF World Cup Final 2025, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from December 4 to 9 this year.

Manu is the only Indian shooter to feature in two events for the year-ending ISSF showpiece. She is set to compete in women's 10m air pistol and the 25m pistol events. Indian shooters will shoot for medals in five of the 12 events that will feature in the season-ending competition in Doha.

While Manu is bound to enjoy the limelight, teenager Suruchi Singh will attract attention after emerging as the breakout star of the year. Her hegemony resonated in the women's 10m air pistol event, a category during which she struck three back-to-back gold medals in Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich. She is also the reigning world No. 1 in the event.

Olympian Esha Singh also earned a spot in the women's 10m air pistol event, with her precise gold medal-winning performance in the fourth and final ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, the People's Republic of China.

The rest of the qualified contingent includes former world champion Rudrankksh Patil, who booked his spot in the men's 10m air rifle with a gold medal in Buenos Aires. Olympian Arjun Babuta ensured his presence would be felt in the same event with a silver in Lima.

Reigning Asian Champion and world-record holder Sift Kaur Samra will look to extend her hot form in the women's 50m rifle three positions (3P) event thanks to her gold in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, fellow Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu secured his berth in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol with a gold-winning effort at the same venue.

Rounding off India's list of qualifiers is Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who gained entry in the women's 25m pistol with her silver in Lima since China's Sun Yujie had already confirmed her presence through a gold in Buenos Aires.

Indian shooters will still have opportunities to qualify for the Qatar Finals at the upcoming ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Athens and the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, scheduled in October and November, respectively.

ISSF World Cup Final 2025: Indian qualifiers: Manu Bhaker - women's 10m air pistol/25m pistol, Esha Singh - women's 10m air pistol, Suruchi Singh - women's 10m air pistol, Sift Kaur Samra - women's 50m rifle three positions, Simranpreet Kaur Brar - women's 25m pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu - men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, Arjun Babuta - men's 10m air rifle and Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle.

