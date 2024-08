Manu Bhaker receives warm welcome at her maternal grandparents' residence

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 25 : Indian shooter and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was greeted with a grand reception upon her arrival at her maternal grandparents' home in Khanpur Khurd.

The occasion was marked by a heartfelt display of affection and pride from her family and the local community.

Her father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and admiration they have received.

"I am extremely grateful for the love of the people," he said. "The people of the village have given a lot of love to us... I respect all of them. The whole country is proud of my daughter."

Manu Bhaker's achievements in shooting have brought immense pride to her family and the nation, with her recent visit highlighting the deep respect and appreciation from her hometown.

The warm welcome she received reflects the significant impact of her success and the strong support from her local community.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Bhaker is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics.

Earlier in the 1900 Olympics, Norman Pritchard won two medals while representing India, both silver in the 200m and 200m hurdles.

Bhaker also joined an elite group of athletes to have multiple individual medals at the Olympics: PV Sindhu (badminton silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medal at Tokyo 2020) and Sushil Kumar (wrestling bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics).

