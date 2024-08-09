Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini after brilliant Paris Olympics performance

New Delhi [India], August 9 : After clinching a bronze medal in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event, shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh met the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history earlier when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Bhaker said that the government had supported them and that the players had benefited from that.

"It always feels good to meet the CM. The policies (sports) of Haryana always remain in the news. Haryana is the state that produces so many good athletes who brought medals for the country, the state must be doing some good thing... People in Haryana enjoy sport, and the culture that we have the food that we consume, also the govt has supported us a lot, it all has benefited..." Bhaker told ANI.

Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh expressed his feelings after meeting the Haryana CM.

"It feels good to meet him. He has asked to join another program that is going to be held in Rohtak on August 17... If we talk about the benefits that the Haryana govt provides, I don't think any other state provides this much..." Sarabjot Singh said.

Other than the mixed team event, India has won four more medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing marquee event.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing marquee event securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

