Manu Bhaker sweeps women's 25m pistol competition at National Shooting with 4 golds

Olympian Manu Bhaker, swept the women's 25m pistol competition at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC), adding the individual women's and junior women's gold to the two-team golds she had already won in the discipline.

In a stellar show, Manu representing Haryana outgunned CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana 33-27 in the women's medal match at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal and then her state-mate Vibhuti Bhatia 32-24, in the junior women's title round to bag an individual double. She had already secured both the team golds in the events on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she came second in the first semi-final of the women's 25m pistol to Pushpanjali to make it to the four-woman medal round. In the juniors, she topped the second semi-final for a shot at a medal. Vibhuti won bronze in the women's event while Telangana's Megana Sadula won bronze in the juniors as read in a statement by the National Rifle Association of India.

Over at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the Rifle nationals are taking place, Punjab's Samiksha Dhingra and Arjun won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition with a fluent 17-5 win over Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal and Harshit Binjwa. Rajasthan's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Nisha Kanwar and Tamil Nadu's Sri Karthik Sabari Raj and R. Narmada settled for bronze.

In the junior mixed team rifle, Haryana's Nancy and Gurmukh won 16-10 over Karnataka's Tilottama Sen and Darius. Maharashtra's Arya and Ranavir and Chandigarh's Mahit and Harsh won bronze.

Earlier on Wednesday at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi where the Shotgun nationals are on, Madhya Pradesh's Anwar Hasan Khan and Manisha Keer overcame Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman and N.Nivetha 6-4 to win gold in the Trap Mixed Team competition. Rajasthan and Haryana won bronze. Rajasthan's Vivaan Kapoor and Manvi won gold in the Trap Mixed Team Junior event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor