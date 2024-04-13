Manu Gandas shines on day three to grab sole lead

Noida, April 13 Gurugram-based Manu Gandas shot the day’s best score of six-under 66 to grab the sole lead at a total of 13-under 203 after round three of the INR 1 crore Nissan presents Delhi-NCR Open 2024 being played at the Noida Golf Course.

Manu Gandas (68-69-66), the winner of the 2022 edition of the event, enjoyed an error-free day as he moved up three spots from his overnight fourth position.

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (71-64-69), one of the three overnight leaders, fired a 69 to end the day in second position at 12-under 204.

Veer Ahlawat (70) and Angad Cheema (71), the other two joint overnight leaders, closed the penultimate day in third place at 11-under 205 and fourth place at 10-under 206 respectively.

Noida’s Vikrant Chopra was tied 12th at four-under 212 to be the best-placed among the local professionals.

Defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh, another Noida-based pro, was a further stroke back in tied 15th place.

Manu Gandas, the 2022 PGTI Ranking champion, who started the day two shots behind the lead, hit most fairways and greens during his solid effort. The 28-year-old’s excellent iron shots and chipping helped him land it within five feet on four occasions for birdies.

Manu, an eight-time winner on the PGTI, also did well to get out of trouble and salvage pars on the 16th and 17th as a 25-feet putt and a terrific chip bailed him out on these two holes.

Gandas, currently ranked third on the PGTI’s money list with a win already under his belt this season, said, “I’ve won here at Noida Golf Course a couple of times, once as an amateur and once as a professional. So, I’m quite familiar with the course and that gives me confidence going into the final round. I have my gameplan in place and will look to stick to that.

“Shooting a bogey-free round ahead of the final day always helps. Importantly, I’ve kept the errors out this week having dropped just a bogey and a double-bogey each in three rounds. Those par-saves towards the end of the round today were crucial as they kept me ahead. I’m happy that I was able to recover well from a few tough situations.”

Yashas Chandra, searching for his maiden title, kept in touch with the lead as a result of his 69 that featured an eagle on the 14th, four birdies and three bogeys. Yashas outstanding hitting ensured he played five-under on the four par-5s for the second day in succession making an eagle and three birdies on the par-5s.

