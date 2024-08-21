Manuel Neur bids farewell to international football

New Delhi, Aug 21 After 15 years of service, Manuel Neuer on Wednesday retired from international football.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich legend, who was capped 124 times for Germany, took to Instagram to confirm his decision, marking the end of an illustrious career with the national team.

"The day had to come at some point," Neuer wrote on Instagram. "Today my career with the German national team ends. Everyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn’t easy for me." His heartfelt post continued, "It was a great time which shaped me and of which I am very proud."

Neuer’s announcement comes just weeks after he played his final game for Germany in their Euro 2024 quarter-final loss to Spain. Since making his debut in 2009, Neuer has been a fixture between the posts, participating in eight major tournaments.

The highlight of his international career came in 2014 when he played a crucial role in Germany’s World Cup triumph. His commanding presence and leadership from the back helped guide the team to a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

Neuer’s performances throughout the tournament, where he was also named the tournament's best goalkeeper, redefined the role of the modern keeper, introducing the world to the “sweeper-keeper” style that has since become the norm.

Neuer was named Germany’s captain ahead of the 2018 World Cup and held the armband until this year when Ilkay Gündogan took over.

Reflecting on his journey, Neuer said, “Winning the World Cup title in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championship at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful. It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the Germany jersey.”

The announcement marks a period of transition for Germany’s national team. Just days before Neuer’s statement, Gundogan also declared his international retirement, following in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, who stepped away after Germany’s home Euros.

The veteran goalkeeper signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich last year, keeping him at the club until 2025.

