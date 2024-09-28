"Many people have supported me, including my parents and trainers": Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has attributed much of his success to the unwavering support he has received throughout his journey. Reflecting on his path to the top, he emphasized the crucial role played by his family, trainers, and sponsors.

"There are many people in the journey who have supported me starting with my parents. My current and previous trainers, my first sponsor, Ramco Group, and right now the Adani Group have been supporting me for the last year, to whom I've been truly grateful," Praggnanandhaa said while speaking to ANI.

He highlighted the significant impact of the Adani Group on his training and development.

"I needed to train a lot, which was made possible by the Adani Group. I also met Gautam Adani at the start of the year and he said that I should get a gold for India this year. I am truly grateful to Gautam Adani sir for his support," he added.

India marked a significant milestone in chess history after clinching two gold medals from the eventgold in the open category won by the men's team and a gold in the women's category.

At the 45th Chess Olympiad, the men and women defeated Slovenia and Azerbaijan, respectively, in the final rounds to clinch the titles. In the Open section, Team India won 10 out of 11 matches, drawing only once against the previous edition's champion, Team Uzbekistan. India topped the table with 21 points. In the women's section, Team India won 9 out of 11 matches, with one draw against Team USA and one loss to Team Poland. India topped the table with 19 points.

Four Indian players also won individual gold medals for their exceptional performances: Gukesh D. on Board 1 and Arjun Erigaisi on Board 3 in the Open section, along with Divya Deshmukh on Board 3 and Vantika Agrawal on Board 4 in the Women's section.

