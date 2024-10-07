Marcus Harris ready to embrace fresh challenges after Test selection disappointment

New Delhi, Oct 7 After missing out on a spot in the Australian Test side, Marcus Harris has shifted his focus towards the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season with renewed focus and fresh mindset.

"That's the difference for me this year, I haven't got that (Test selection) hanging over my head like I had last year," Harris told cricket.com.au ahead of the domestic season.

"I know where I stand and in the position I'm in, with the age I am, I know that I need to knock the door down if I'm going to have any chance again. It seems they're pretty settled with who the six batters are. But they're not really too sure what the order is going to be."

The 32-year-old opener, once touted as David Warner's likely replacement, found himself sidelined last summer as selectors experimented with the order, elevating Steve Smith to open in place of Harris and his competitors Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Renshaw.

Reflecting on the disappointment of missing out, Harris admitted it was difficult to escape the uncertainty of his Test future, but has since taken strides to address the mental challenges that came with it.

Fatherhood has also brought Harris a new perspective. Welcoming his son Max just days before the start of the 2023-24 season, Harris acknowledged the challenges of balancing cricket with life at home.

"He was front and centre for the whole season, which was really good, but it's obviously a life changing thing. So it was a challenging season last year, but with Max coming around, it puts things into perspective a little bit more.

"The challenge is trying not to let cricket come home with you too much, especially with a young kid. And I'd be lying if I said that I'm able to switch it off as soon as I get home, it’s always a challenge.

"But when you have a little kid, things change in the order of what's more important and what's not. He's one now so I wouldn't say it's getting easier, but I'm getting more used to being a dad," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor