Marini makes points, Mir taken out as Japanese GP concludes

Motegi [Japan], October 7 : An ultimately complicated weekend at Mobility Resort Motegi for the Repsol Honda Team, Luca Marini recovering to 14th while Joan Mir's hopes were dashed on the first lap.

The pattern of the Japanese GP weekend continued in almost every aspect as the Repsol Honda Team battled ever-changing conditions and fortunes, working constantly to take the most from every situation before them. A brief shower during the Moto2 race, and even the white flag being shown during the MotoGP race, had some questioning if wet bikes would be needed but ultimately the entirety of the 24-lap race was run on slicks.

A trademark-determined performance from Luca Marini saw the #10 climb his way through the field after a complicated start to his race. Initially dropping back, a steady string of laps saw Marini gain ground on the likes of Rins and Fernandez as he moved into the points. Crossing the line in 14th, Marini adds to his 2024 points haul and achieves satisfaction from a positive end to a weekend earmarked to be troublesome. More data and more progress as he and the Repsol Honda Team continue their confidence-building end to the year.

Joan Mir's race was an unfortunately short-lived affair once again. A strong start had him in 14th after just half a lap and Mir was primed to battle with the top ten until he was hit from behind by Alex Marquez and fell. Escaping injury, Mir leaves Japan disappointed after such a promise early in the weekend.

After three races in a row, the Repsol Honda Team now prepare for a well-earned one-week break before another run of three races. The action resumes on October 18 in Phillip Island, the majestic circuit hosting the Australian GP once again.

"In the back there are always great battles and I was able to enjoy it today! On the first lap, I lost quite a lot of time and a lot of positions, so it was a race of recovery. We knew from the start of the weekend that it was going to be difficult, so I think with a P13 and a P14 today that we have achieved something good. I think my rear tyre choice could have been better, so maybe we could have gained something there. But anyway, we learn and will be more prepared next year. Now we have a bit of rest and recover before another big three races, " said Honda rider Luca Marini (14th).

"At Turn 11 I overtook Alex Marquez after he went wide, then in Turn 12 he made contact with the rear of my bike, his bike became stuck between my seat and the wheel so I had to run on and crashed. It's a shame because I was going really well in that first lap of the race and the pace we showed yesterday in the Sprint, something good was possible, " said Honda rider Joan Mir (DNF).

