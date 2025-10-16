Mark Wood confident of attaining full fitness ahead of Ashes opener

New Delhi, Oct 16 Mark Wood has expressed that he is "quietly confident" of being fit and ready to feature in the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21.

Wood was recognised as England’s leading wicket-taker during their 4-0 defeat in the 2021–22 Ashes series and was named Player of the Match at Headingley in 2023 after dismantling Australia with his pace. However, he has not participated in a competitive fixture since the Champions Trophy in February, having missed the entire English summer following knee surgery.

A comeback had initially been targeted for the fifth Test of England’s series against India, with Wood seen bowling in the nets alongside international teammates during the summer. However, swelling in his knee required fluid to be drained, delaying his return. A similar issue later ruled him out of Durham’s County Championship campaign.

Wood is scheduled to arrive in New Zealand next week to link up with England’s white-ball squads and continue his rehabilitation, though he is not expected to play any competitive matches. In recent weeks, he has been observed bowling in the heated marquee at England’s training base in Loughborough, and it is understood that he considers himself to be in a good position ahead of the Ashes.

"It was a frustrating summer," Wood told the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast. "I didn't get to play any cricket and my knee, at times when you think that you're just about ready to play, it was not just quite there.

"I got knocked back a couple of times, but in the tent it's been going well. I've had the speed gun out and the pace is getting up there, so I'm building nicely into New Zealand first, and then the Australian leg.

"Hopefully, I'm in form, bowling well in the practice games and in the nets, and can put my hand up for that game (in Perth). The rehab hasn't just been a straight curve. It's been a bit up and down, but I'm in a good position now where I'm hoping to kick on for that game.

"I never want to give an answer where I say, 'Yes, I'm pumped, I'm ready'. But I'm in a confident place at the minute and feeling a lot more positive, so I'm quietly confident."

Wood mentioned that his recovery from knee surgery has been unlike his previous rehabilitation experiences from elbow and ankle injuries, describing the process as "annoying". He explained, "You keep thinking, 'I'm nearly there' and you're just about to press the trigger to play. The fifth Test against India, I was so close, and then when I was at my top speed, my knee swelled up so I had to have it drained.

"Then again at the back end of the year with Durham, I was so close to playing a game, but again, I just kept getting this slight swelling. The ECB, with what was coming up, were like, 'Look, it's a risk we don't need to take.' Thankfully, the last few times I've bowled, there hasn't been that swelling there. It's much more positive."

Wood has also used part of the summer to work on his coaching credentials in preparation for life after playing. He completed a brief coaching stint with the England Lions and is currently pursuing his Level Three coaching qualification alongside former England cricketers Steven Finn, Chris Jordan, Sarah Taylor, and Chris Woakes.

