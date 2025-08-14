Mascot, logo of first-ever Khelo India Water Games Festival released in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 14 The organisers of the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival released the Himalayan Kingfisher as the mascot of the upcoming Games, which will be held at the iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23, in Srinagar on Thursday.

The water sports festival is part of the expanding Khelo India calendar. The first-ever Khelo India Beach Games were held in Diu in May this year. The KIWSF will be hosted by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

For Jammu and Kashmir, this will be the second Khelo India event after Gulmarg hosted the snow events of the Khelo India Winter Games in March. The KIWSF will feature rowing, canoeing and kayaking as medal events. The demonstration events will be water skiing, shikara race and dragon boat race. More than 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are expected to reach Srinagar for the Games.

The Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, Satish Sharma, and the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, released the mascot and the logo. The official kits of the Games were also revealed.

The Himalayan Kingfisher, the colourful mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, embodies the spirit of adventure, nature and competition in the Games. With its bold orange and blue, it represents energy, tranquillity and the beauty of Kashmir. More than a symbol, it’s the festival’s ambassador, promoting eco-friendly sports, tourism and youth engagement nationwide.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival logo captures the essence of Kashmir, featuring a Shikara gliding on Dal Lake, framed by snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Its calm reflections mirror the beauty of Kashmir, while the Khelo India colours unite tradition, nature, and the energy of sport.

“Gulmarg has already become the winter games capital of the country, and now Dal Lake will become the water sports hub of the country,” said Sadiq, adding, “This is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

--IANS

