Masters champion Rory McIlroy set to star in DP World India Championship

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Indian golf is set to get a major boost as Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the $4 million DP World India Championship. He will tee it up in India for the first time in his illustrious career.

The DP World India Championship will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19. The 2025 Masters Tournament champion confirmed his status as a global golfing icon when he completed the career grand slam in memorable fashion in April, adding the Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 U.S. Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014, a release said.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion is set to bring star power to the inaugural DP World India Championship, taking place at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19, 2025.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the $4 million tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, with an exciting field set to gather in Delhi.

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore. I'm proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans," McIlroy said, according to the release.

The DP World India Championship underscores India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World, the release said. The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

As the Tour's title partner since 2022, DP World is reaffirming its commitment to golf with this new tournament. It complements its broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign - both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible, the release said.

"We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament. India is one of the world's fastest growing economies, and DP World is committed to partnering India's growth story with best-in-class infrastructure, expertise in global trade, and now, world-class sport," Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World, said.

"By bringing back the DP World Tour to India with the inaugural DP World India Championship, we are showcasing Delhi on the global sporting stage and creating a platform to inspire the next generation of talent. Rory will capture global attention, increase participation, and position India as a premier destination for golf. Our mission to support the growth of golf from the grassroots remains central to our global golf vision, and hosting a global icon like Rory in India is a proud milestone in that journey," he added.

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

