Mathew Wade calls time on international career, steps into coaching

Melbourne, Oct 29 Australian wicketkeeper-batter Mathew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket and will step into an assistant coaching role with the national side.

Wade calls time on a 13-year international career having appeared for Australia on more than 200 occasions, with the majority of those coming via the two white-ball formats. A T20 World Cup 2021 winner, Wade finishes up having played 36 Test matches, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Australia, having also captained the ODI and T20 sides.

The wicketkeeper-batter, however, will continue to play white-ball cricket for Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes, as well as in some overseas leagues. Plans for his post-playing career are already in train with the 36-year-old set to be Australia's wicketkeeping and fielding coach for next month's T20 series against Pakistan.

"I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months," Wade said.

"Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited. I will continue to play BBL (Big Bash League) and the odd franchise league over the summer months but around those commitments as a player I am investing heavily in my coaching.

“As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian teammates, staff and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at the international level. Without good people around me, I would have never got as much out of myself as I did," he said.

Wade made his T20I and ODI debuts during the 2011-12 summer before winning his Baggy Green in Barbados in 2012 when Brad Haddin departed for personal reasons.

He featured for Australia at three editions of the T20 World Cup, with his most memorable achievement coming in 2021 when he helped guide Australia to their inaugural 20-over title in Dubai in his role as vice-captain. He starred at that tournament, with his innings of 41 not out from just 17 deliverers in a thrilling semi-final victory over Pakistan among his many career highlights.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, said, "Congratulations to Matthew on what has been a wonderful international career during which his skill and versatility have made him an outstanding performer across all formats.

"I'm delighted he will add to his massive contribution by coaching the next generation of stars and also continuing to light up the Big Bash with the Hobart Hurricanes."

