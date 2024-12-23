Max Purcell provisionally suspended for breach of anti-doping rules

London, Dec 23 Max Purcell, Australia’s prominent tennis player and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, has taken a voluntary suspension following a breach of anti-doping rules.

The 26-year-old, who achieved significant success with titles at Wimbledon 2022 and the US Open 2024, admitted to violating Article 2.2 of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), which pertains to the use of a prohibited method.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed the suspension in a statement, noting that Purcell had requested to begin his provisional suspension on December 10, 2024. The suspension took effect two days later, and time served will be credited against any future sanctions.

"The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirms that Australian tennis player Max Purcell has elected to enter into a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

"26-year-old Purcell, currently ranked world number 12 in doubles, has admitted to a breach of Article 2.2 of the TADP relating to the use of a Prohibited Method, and requested to enter into a provisional suspension on 10 December 2024. The suspension came into effect on 12 December 2024, and time served under provisional suspension will be credited against any future sanction," ITIA said in a statement released on Monday.

The ITIA statement disclosed few specifics about Purcell’s violation, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. According to Article 2.2, the use or attempted use of a prohibited method constitutes an anti-doping rule violation unless justified by a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). While the exact prohibited method involved has not been revealed, the rule emphasizes that athletes are personally responsible for ensuring compliance with anti-doping regulations.

"During the provisional suspension, Purcell is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association.

"As the matter is ongoing, the ITIA is unable to offer any further comment until its conclusion.

"The ITIA is an independent body established by its tennis members to promote, encourage, enhance, and safeguard the integrity of their professional tennis events," the statement concluded.

During his provisional suspension, Purcell is barred from participating in or attending any ITIA-sanctioned events, including those under the governance of organizations such as the ATP, WTA, ITF, and Tennis Australia.

Purcell turned professional in 2016 and reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 40 in October 2023, his greatest accomplishments have come in doubles. In addition to his Wimbledon and US Open victories, Purcell reached the Australian Open doubles final in 2020 and 2022.

Currently ranked No. 12 in doubles and No. 105 in singles, Purcell has been a key figure in Australian tennis. His most recent doubles triumph at the 2024 US Open, alongside compatriot Jordan Thompson, solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite doubles players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor