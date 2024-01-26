"May we continue to prosper more every year": Sachin Tendulkar and others extend wishes on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday, Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and several sports personalities took to social media platforms to share their patriotic feelings on the occasion.

India's all-time great Tendulkar took to X and wrote, "Today, we complete 74 years as a republic. May we continue to prosper more every year. Happy Republic Day!"

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu took to X and wrote, "Happy 75th Republic Day! Today is the anniversary of India's constitution coming into force, shaping a sovereign, secular, socialist, and democratic nation. I've had the privilege of representing this incredible nation and seeing its flag fly high hoping I can continue doing the same for many years."

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh encouraged the citizens of India to unite and cherish freedom.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Republic Day! Let's honor the principles of unity in diversity and cherish the freedom we're blessed with. May our nation continue to thrive and inspire," Harbhajan posted on X.

Veteran India badminton player Jwala Gutta too took to X to express what she felt.

"On the occasion of 75th REPUBLIC DAY of our country Let's us not forget the rich heritage of country which makes us the most unique in this world. Let us fight to protect our CONSTITUTION which makes INDIA SOVEREIGN,SOCIALIST,SECULAR and DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC!!! #ProudIndian" Jwala wrote on X.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman also extended warm wishes and wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyful Republic Day filled with pride, patriotism, and moments of celebration. May our country continue to thrive and prosper. Jai Hind #RepublicDay2024."

India's champion boxer Mary Kom wished her fellow countrymen on the occasion with a beautiful photo uploaded on her social media handle.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra reminded us to reflect on what makes our country distinct.

"Happy Republic Day ! As we celebrate our nation's unity and diversity today, let's remember the values that define us and the dreams that unite us. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind!" Bindra wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

