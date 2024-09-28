Mayank Yadav picked as BCCI announce squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Mumbai, Sep 28 The National Selection Committee has given an opportunity to young tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav of Uttar Pradesh for the T20 International series against Bangladesh. Mayank Yadav, the Indian Premier League sensation, was out of the IPL midway with an injury.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank T20I series against Bangladesh. After the completion of the Test series, India will play three T20Is at Gwalior, New Delhi and Hyderabad," the BCCI informed in a release on Saturday.

The squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and includes all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has earlier led the country in T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah, who was the star of the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, has not been included in the squad as India are scheduled to play a Test series against New Zealand soon after the Bangladesh series.

The matches will be played on October 6 (Gwalior), Oct 9 (New Delhi) and Oct 12 (Hyderabad).

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

