'Maza aa gaya dekh ke': Shikhar Dhawan lauds India’s fight after Oval thriller

New Delhi, Aug 4 Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was full of praise for the Indian team after its incredible six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The result helped India level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2–2 and kick off their World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign with a much-needed boost.

“Siraj & Prasidh, amazing stuff with the ball. Your attitude and playing with calm was brilliant, sab kuch perfect tha! Shubman Gill, your leadership was on point, and there's more to come. Maza aa gaya dekh ke. Proud of you boys,” Dhawan told IANS.

The win was one of India’s narrowest in Test history. England began Day 5 needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand. But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna produced sensational bowling performances to script a dramatic turnaround. Siraj finished with 5 for 104, while Prasidh took 4 for 126 — the duo sharing all four wickets to fall on the final morning as India bowled England out for 354.

Jamie Smith\s was the first wicket to fall on Monday, edging Siraj to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Jamie Overton was then trapped lbw by a sharp nip-backer, with England’s review proving unsuccessful. Prasidh followed up with a scorching 141 kph yorker that crashed into Josh Tongue’s stumps, reducing England to nine down with 20 still needed.

Chris Woakes, batting with a dislocated shoulder, and Gus Atkinson tried to resist. Atkinson even struck a six and batted cleverly to manage the strike. But Siraj returned to bowl him with a perfect yorker, sealing a memorable six-run win for India.

The result gave India 28 points and lifted them to third in the WTC standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka. More importantly, it marked a powerful statement from a young Indian team — one that fought through setbacks and pressure to deliver when it mattered most.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor