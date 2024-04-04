Mbappe's goal sends Paris Saint-Germain to French Cup final

Paris, April 4 Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the Coupe de France (French Cup) final with a 1-0 win over Stade Rennais in a thrilling, hard-fought encounter at the Parc des Princes.

PSG had the upper hand in the first half over Rennes in the attack. The Parisians registered six shots total while the visitors countered with three. Even with these shots, the game remained scoreless for most of the first 45 minutes.

In the 37th minute, Kylian Mbappe had the first chance to open the scoring in the contest on a penalty kick shot, but Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda made the save to keep the game scoreless.

The 25-year-old French captain redeemed himself minutes later scoring in the 40th minute after his shot deflected off a Rennes player, allowing PSG to head into the dressing room with the advantage.

The second half didn't have any goals, but both teams had their chances to find the back of the net. Rennes had six total shots as they attempted to find the equalizer while PSG countered with four total shots with eyes on securing the insurance goal.

Paris Saint-Germain will meet Olympique Lyonnais in the Coupe de France final.

A six-minute brace from Alexandre Lacazette and an insurance goal from Gift Orban allowed Lyonnais to reach the final with a 3-0 win.

