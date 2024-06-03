Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid to be announced on Monday: Report

New Delhi, June 3 A transfer that has been years in the making, Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid seems to be done. Following Real Madrid’s 15th UEFA Champions League victory, the big move is about to be announced by the La Liga club.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe’s transfer will be announced either on Monday or latest by Tuesday with the club having waited till the end of their campaign to announce the Frenchman's arrival.

Real Madrid's "Comunicado Oficial: Kylian Mbappe" is expected to be released on Monday but the player will not be presented right away," the Marca reports read.

The report further stated that Mbappe will have a record-breaking presentation at a sold out Santiago Bernabeu in July.

The reason behind the delay in the presentation is that Mbappe is currently at his national team’s training camp getting ready for the upcoming Euros. France will be facing Luxembourg and Canada in two friendlies before travelling to Germany for the month-long competition that begins on June 15.

The 2018 world champions are one of the favourites heading into the competition and will face an exciting challenge in the group stages as they have been drawn into Group D with Poland, Netherlands and Austria.

