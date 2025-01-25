MC Mary Kom expresses gratitude for Maha Kumbh 2025, calls it a special experience

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 :Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom expressed her admiration for the Maha Kumbh 2025 during her visit to the event in Prayagraj, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their efforts.

Highlighting her respect for diverse cultures and religions, Mary Kom,shared her interest in learning more about Hinduism and called her participation in the Kumbh Mela a "great moment," underlining the event's importance as an inclusive spiritual gathering.

Speaking at the gathering, Mary Kom said,"Our Prime Minister has done so much for the country. I would also like to thank CM Yogi Adityanath for the Maha Kumbh."

The six-time world champion highlighted her curiosity and respect for different cultures and religions.

"I am a Christian, but I want to know more about Hinduism. To be a part of this Kumbh Mela is a great moment for me," she said while stressing the significance of such an inclusive cultural and spiritual event.

According to prior reports, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

According to ancient traditions, Mahakumbh serves as a spiritual convergence point for people of all castes, sects, and beliefs associated with Sanatan Dharma.

The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor