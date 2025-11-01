MCA announces Rs 40 lakh cash prize for Senior Women's T20 Trophy winning side

New Delhi, Nov 1 After their historic win at the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Rohit Pawar, president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for the Maharashtra women's team in honour of their remarkable accomplishment.

This amount supplements the Rs 40 lakh prize from the BCCI, bringing the total prize money for Team Maharashtra to Rs 80 lakh. The felicitation ceremony took place with MCA Apex Council Members in attendance, who praised the players for their outstanding performance and their contribution to Maharashtra cricket.

Pawar, speaking on the occasion, congratulated the players and support staff, saying, "The Maharashtra Women's team has made the entire state proud. This victory is the result of their dedication, teamwork, and unwavering spirit. MCA is committed to continuing its efforts in promoting and supporting women's cricket across all levels."

Maharashtra made history by winning their first Senior Women's T20 Trophy, defeating Madhya Pradesh by 12 runs in the final at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

The prestigious Senior Women's T20 Trophy, organised by the BCCI, saw Maharashtra deliver an all-around performance to secure their maiden title.

Maharashtra batted first in a rain-reduced match of 14 overs per side, scoring 102/9, with Tejal Hasabnis (30 off 24) and Gautami Naik (22 off 17) making significant contributions. Despite losing wickets regularly, vital knocks from skipper Anuja Patil and Shweta Mane towards the end helped the team set a competitive total.

Madhya Pradesh scored 90/9 in their 14 overs, falling 12 runs short of the target. Maharashtra's bowlers performed with discipline, with Ishita Khale taking 3/17 and Bhakti Mirajkar 3/19, backed by excellent fielding and tactical captaincy.

This victory marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in Maharashtra, showcasing the team's resilience, thorough preparation, and consistent performance throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor