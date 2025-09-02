McMillan appointed full-time New Zealand women assistant coach

Wellington, Sep 2 Craig McMillan has been appointed a full-time New Zealand women cricket's assistant coach, just over a year after first joining the side on a part-time contract.

The former New Zealand player and batting coach will continue working across the White Ferns batting and fielding departments alongside Ben Sawyer and Dean Brownlie, with his appointment officially beginning this week.

The role will see McMillan dedicate his time solely to the New Zealand women and the female Players of Interest programme, as he steps back from his successful commentary career and other coaching commitments.

McMillan, who was with the side during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE, said he was delighted to take the job on full-time.

I’m over the moon to be in this role with the WHITE FERNS. The women’s game is going from strength to strength, and I’m excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals," Macmillan said.

“The last year has gone so quickly and I’ve loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage."

He said the New Zealand's ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup preparation is in full swing. The White Ferns have been extensive in their preparation for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, travelling to Chennai in August for a training camp in a bid to adapt to spin-friendly conditions.

"It’s been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We’ve had a number of camps including one in Chennai which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they’ll face in October-November. The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup," he said.

NZC said Women's World Cup squad is set to be announced on September 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor