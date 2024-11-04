Medjedovic upsets Nakashima in Belgrade as Djokovic watches on

Belgrade, Nov 4 Hamad Medjedovic registered his first tour-level hard-court win of 2024 at the Belgrade Open with countryman Novak Djokovic watching from the stands.

The Serbian wild card edged past sixth seed Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

Medjedovic shook off a sluggish start to dial in on serve in the second, during which he won 86 per cent (19/22) of points behind his first delivery, according to ATP Stats.

Nakashima carved out two break opportunities in the third game of the decider, but Medjedovic held his nerve to seal victory. The World No. 158 will next face qualifier Branko Djuric or Aleksander Kovacevic in the second round.

“It was a tough match, he was a better player in the first, and in the second I was trying to keep my nerves and find my game. Slowly, step by step, I found my game and I was back on track," said Medjedovic.

In other match, Fabian Marozsan rallied to defeat star Shang Juncheng 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5. The 25-year-old will face either Dusan Lajovic or ninth seed Mariano Navone in the second round.

