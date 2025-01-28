Melbourne Renegades sign Jason Behrendorff via in the BBL's new player movement window

Melbourne, Jan 28 The Melbourne Renegades have signed paceman Jason Behrendorff for the next three Big Bash seasons, via inaugural BBL Player Movement Window, which opened on Tuesday and allows clubs to sign eligible free agents and trade uncontracted players or draft picks

Behrendorff, one of the competition’s most prolific bowlers, joins the Renegades after 10 seasons in Perth Scorchers and fresh off a dominant BBL 14 campaign where he topped the league for wickets with 17 scalps.

The left-arm quick played 105 games with the Perth Scorchers, amassing 137 wickets - the fifth most in the league’s history - at an impressive 16.73 strike rate. He has won four BBL titles with Scorchers over a 13-year career.

Known for his raw pace and skill with the new ball, Behrendorff’s signing adds further firepower and experience to the Renegades’ bowling attack also featuring Golden Arm runner-up Tom Rogers.

"Moving to Melbourne has something my wife, Juvelle, and I have talked about as a goal whether the end of my career happened so to continue my career and play cricket in a city we both love is a blessing," Behrendorff said. "I am really excited for what the next chapter holds with the Melbourne Renegades but just as importantly for my family too."

Behrendorff's white ball reputation has been cemented with 29 appearances on the international stage for Australia - winning the T20 Player of the Year in the 2023/24 summer - and in T20 competitions worldwide including the Indian Premier League.

The Melbourne Renegades add Behrendorff to the 9 players in its squad, who were already contracted and signed ahead of the contracting deadlines.

