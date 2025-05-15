Mendis to replace Buttler in Gujarat Titans’ for IPL 2025 playoffs: Reports

New Delhi, May 15 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis is set to replace Jos Buttler in the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) squad when the IPL 2025 playoffs happen. This will be the first time that Mendis will be a part of the IPL.

A report in ESPNCricinfo on Thursday said Mendis will not play for Quetta Gladiators in remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to security concerns, and instead, he will be coming to India for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mendis had made 143 runs at a strike rate of 168 in five 2025 PSL matches.

The report also mentioned that Mendis is currently awaiting his India visa, and is likely to join the GT squad on Saturday, ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Buttler's unavailability for GT in the IPL 2025 playoffs is due to him being named in England's ODI squad for the home series against West Indies, which starts on May 29. It’s also the day when the IPL 2025 playoffs begin, with the final to happen on June 3.

Buttler was replaced as England’s captain by Harry Brook after the side suffered a group stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. GT, the IPL 2022 winners, are currently at top of the IPL 2025 points table and look set to enter the playoffs.

Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell, who play for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively, could also give the IPL 2025 playoffs a miss due to national duties, though as of now their availability status is unclear.

Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, who are also named in England’s squads for the series against the West Indies, will not be coming back to India as their teams – Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - are already out of contention for the playoffs.

