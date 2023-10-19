Men's Cricket WC: Hardik Pandya limps off the ground as Bangladesh make good start in Pune

Pune, Oct 19 India's hopes for an early breakthrough against Bangladesh in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match did not materialise on Thursday and to compound their problems, all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off the ground in the ninth over after twisting his ankle in his follow-through to a delivery.

Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck back-to-back fours by Litton Das in the second and third deliveries.

Pandya, who took to the field with strapping on his right leg, had some treatment from the physio but then hobbled off the ground, unable to bowl the next delivery.

Former India captain Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.

Tanzid Hasan hammered Shardul Thakur for two sixes separated by a four in three successive deliveries in the pacer's first over as Bangladesh raced to fifty in 9.2 overs. They were 60 for no loss at the end of the 10th over.

With Hardik's return to field for bowling looking a bit difficult, skipper Rohit Sharma will have to juggle his bowlers around to prevent Bangladesh from putting up a big score, which looks likely considering the start they have got

