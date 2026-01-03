Men's HIL 2026: Lancers eye a strong start against Ranchi ahead of their campaign opener

Chennai, Jan 3 Strong contenders Kalinga Lancers are all set to face debutants Ranchi Royals in their first match of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Kalinga Lancers start the new season after an intense pre-season camp, focusing on building structure, cohesion, and match readiness before the league begins. Although Ranchi Royals are making their debut in the Hockey India League, they have a strong core team kept from the former franchise Gonasika.

Speaking ahead of their season opener, head coach Jay Stacy highlighted the importance of preparation and composure in the opening game.

“The group has worked hard in preparation, and the focus has been on clarity in our roles and discipline across the pitch. Opening games are about settling quickly and playing smart hockey,” said Stacy. “Ranchi may be new to the league, but they have a solid core and quality players, so we’re expecting a tough contest. Our Indian players came in early and trained under Technical and Strategy Coach Pascal Kina, before the Australians and Belgians joined post-Christmas. The sessions in Bhubaneswar were very productive and helped us come together well as a unit.”

The Lancers, last season's second-highest goal scorers, aim to maintain their attacking approach this year while also improving their defensive setup.

Reflecting on the new season, Co-Captain Arthur Van Doren expressed optimism and balance in approach.

“We’re very excited about the start of a new season and looking forward to giving our best,” Van Doren said. “We were one of the highest goal-scoring teams last season, and that attacking mindset is something we want to continue. At the same time, one of our big focus areas has been conceding fewer goals. We have a solid defensive line, quality forwards, and a good mix of experience and debutants in the squad.”

Echoing this sentiment, Co-Captain Sanjay highlighted the importance of consistency and progressing through the season gradually.

“There’s a lot of excitement within the group for the new season,” he said. “We have prepared well, and the focus is on going match by match and delivering our best every time we step onto the field. The aim is to come together as a unit and perform consistently to achieve our objectives."

Kalinga Lancers will play two matches in Chennai, with their second match against defending champions Bengal Tigers on Thursday (January 8).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor