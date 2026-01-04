Men's HIL: Defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers begin campaign with 3–1 win over JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Chennai, Jan 4 Defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers opened their Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26 campaign with a confident 3–1 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

For the Tigers, Sukhjeet Singh (33’), Abhishek (45’) and Gursewak Singh (60’), while a lone goal was scored by Prabhjot Singh (54’) for Soorma.

The opening quarter was evenly balanced, with both teams looking to settle into the contest. JSW Soorma tried to stretch the Tigers’ defence by switching play and using long passes, while the Tigers relied on quick counter-attacks and aerial balls into the circle. Despite a few promising moves from Nicolas Poncelet and Tommy Willems, neither side could create a clear-cut chance in the first 15 minutes.

The Tigers grew stronger in the second quarter and began to control possession. Abhishek was lively upfront and won multiple penalty corners, but Soorma goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch kept his team in the game with several sharp saves, including a crucial double save late in the half. The teams went into the break with the score still level.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers finally broke the deadlock early in the third quarter when Tom Grambusch’s penalty-corner flick was deftly deflected into the goal by Sukhjeet Singh in the 33rd minute. The Tigers continued to press and doubled their lead later in the quarter when Abhishek showed great composure, holding off the defender before firing a powerful reverse-stick shot past Vanasch from a tight angle.

JSW Soorma showed intent in the final quarter and were rewarded when Prabhjot Singh finished off a neat passing move in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit. However, as Soorma pushed forward and took off their goalkeeper in the closing moments, the Tigers struck again. Abhishek stole possession and unselfishly set up Gursewak Singh (60’), who scored into an empty net in the final minute to seal the win.

Sukhjeet Singh was named player of the match for his influential performance as the Tigers began their title defence on a positive note.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor