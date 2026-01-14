Men's HIL: Tom Boon’s five-goal masterclass powers Ranchi Royals to a 6-2 Win over SG Pipers

Ranchi, Jan 14 Ranchi Royals delivered a dominant performance in their Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) clash against SG Pipers, riding on an extraordinary five-goal haul from captain Tom Boon to register a comprehensive 6-2 victory and underline their attacking prowess in front of their home crowd at the Marang Gomke Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday.

While Mandeep Singh (13’) and Tom Boon (17’, 40’, 41’, 50, 60’) were on the scoresheet for the Royals, Tomas Domene (20’) and Gareth Furlong (39’) netted a goal each for the Pipers.

Ranchi Royals enjoyed the early share of possession and created the first attacking move of the match, but SG Pipers soon settled into the contest and came close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute when Dilraj Singh’s effort was brilliantly cleared off the goal line by a Royals defender.

The remainder of the quarter saw end-to-end action, with both sides making regular circle penetrations. It was the home team, however, who finally broke the deadlock when Mandeep Singh (13’) was left unmarked inside the circle and fired home to give Ranchi Royals the lead.

The Royals had a chance to double their advantage in the dying moments after earning a penalty corner with just nine seconds remaining, but a poor trap denied them as the opening quarter ended 1-0 in their favour.

Ranchi Royals extended their advantage early in the second quarter after being awarded a penalty stroke for a stick tackle, which captain Tom Boon (17’) converted calmly to make it 2-0.

SG Pipers responded with sustained attacking pressure in search of a way back and were rewarded with their first penalty corner of the match, which Tomas Domene (20’) converted to reduce the deficit. The Royals continued to probe the Pipers’ defence and earned two more penalty corners, but failed to capitalise on either opportunity, allowing them to head into the half-time break with a narrow 2-1 lead.

SG Pipers’ persistence finally paid off in the third quarter when Gareth Furlong (39’) converted a penalty corner to bring his side back on level terms. The momentum, however, shifted almost immediately as Ranchi Royals struck twice in quick succession. Captain Tom Boon (40’, 41’) converted two penalty corners to complete his hat-trick and restore a two-goal cushion for the hosts, who headed into the final quarter leading 4-2.

SG Pipers began the fourth quarter hoping to mount a comeback, but Ranchi Royals quickly tightened their grip on the contest by extending their lead further. Captain Tom Boon (50’) struck his fourth goal of the night with a powerful close-range finish to all but put the result beyond doubt.

The Royals continued to attack relentlessly despite their comfortable advantage, and Boon (60’) had the final say once again, converting a penalty corner in the dying seconds to complete a five-goal haul and seal an emphatic 6-2 victory for the home team, who are now fourth in the points tally.

