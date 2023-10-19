Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill

Pune, Oct 19 India opener Shubman Gill says playing the middle overs well is the key to getting big scores in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, and the team can do that only by not losing early wickets early in the match.

Teams have found negotiating the middle overs a bit tough in this World Cup.

In the match against India, Pakistan were cruising along at 155/2 before losing wickets in a heap and being all out for 191. Ditto for Sri Lanka, who were 152/2 against Australia before a collapse leading to 209 all out. Afghanistan were 112/2 before getting bundled out for 156 against Bangladesh.

"It is very important to play the middle-overs well. If you don't lose too many wickets, then you can capitalise and put up a big score," Gill told the official broadcaster on Thursday.

Gill, who made his World Cup debut against Pakistan on October 14, said he will have to stick to his basics to continue to succeed as a batter.

"It is very important to stick to my basics and do what I regularly do, especially leading up to the match. Have a good mindset and that is what I am doing," he added.

The 24-year-old said he had a great experience playing his first match against arch-rivals Pakistan. "My World Cup experience was great, played my first match against Pakistan. It was a big match for us. We have the right momentum with us, hopefully, we can keep it going," he said.

He is also enjoying his opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma and said he does not have to change his batting style much to make the combination.

"It does not change much the way I play. He (Rohit) is an aggressive batter and he has done so well for India in the World Cup. He plays how he feels on that day and plays on his instinct," he said.

