Men’s ODI WC: Bavuma comes in for South Africa as Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first

Chennai, Oct 27 Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

South Africa have three changes in their line up with Temba Bavuma, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, and Lizaad Williams.

On the other hand, Pakistan made two changes-- Wasim Jr. replacing sick Hasan Ali, whereas Mohammad Nawaz came in for Usman Mir.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We will bat first. Yes, every match is important. We will try to play well and put runs on the board. We will try to utilize the pitch well. We need to improve in all the departments. Especially in the fielding. Yes, I will try to try to score runs again. I am feeling happy with my last game performance.

Coming back after missing the last two games Bavuma is “feeling well” leading the side again.

"Feeling well. We have played some good cricket. Inspirational performances from the guys. Batting has been near to perfect and is been backed by some good bowling,” said Bavuma.

"It's like T20 World Cup. We have done well so far and we just have to make sure that we keep performing at the same pace going ahead in the competition. I would have definitely batted first. The wicket looks hard and it might skid a bit under lights. With the bowl, we have to step up and take the responsibility," he added.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

