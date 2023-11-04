Men's ODI WC: BCCI name KL Rahul as vice-captain after Hardik Pandya ruled out, say reports

New Delhi, Nov 4 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury, according to reports.

The Interational Cricket Council on Saturday confirmed that Pandya has been ruled of the remaining ODI World Cup has been ruled out of the remainder of the mega tournament after failing to recover from an injury to his left ankle, he sustained during the league match against Bangladesh on October 19.

According to The India Express report, Rahul will now be attending all team meetings of bowlers and batsmen as the vice-captain and will be consulted by the team management in all key decisions.

“The BCCI has appointed KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the remainder of the World Cup. He was informed about it on Saturday morning by chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, who is travelling with the team,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Rahul's performance behind the stumps has been outstanding. He has displayed remarkable agility by taking sensational catches and making exceptional saves. In the seven matches played, he has contributed to nine dismissals, comprising eight catches and one stumping.

