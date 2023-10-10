Men's ODI WC: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after slamming century against Pakistan

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital after suffering cramps after his brilliant innings against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup ongoing match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Tuesday.

"Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan," Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.

Dushan Hemantha replaced Mendis in the field, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in his absence.

Mendis was the star of the show for Sri Lanka for the second successive game, slamming a majestic century to get his side off to a phenomenal start to the innings.

Sri Lanka, on the back of centuries from Mendis and Samarawickrama (108), scored 344 runs against Pakistan in the first innings.

