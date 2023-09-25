Men’s shooting team wins India’s first gold at Asian Games 2023

India have won their first gold medal of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar team up to win 10m air rifle title. Patil & Tomar have qualified for the individual final too. Panwar also finished in the top 8 but can’t shoot in the final as only two can per one NOC.

Meanwhile, the Indian team in the men's four rowing final grabbed bronze medal, with a time of 6:10:81. But Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal by a whisker, finishing in fourth position in the men's singles sculls final. In swimmming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final, after finishing in sixth place in the heats.