Men’s shooting team wins India’s first gold at Asian Games 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 25, 2023 08:22 AM 2023-09-25T08:22:08+5:30 2023-09-25T08:24:09+5:30
India have won their first gold medal of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar team up to win 10m air rifle title. Patil & Tomar have qualified for the individual final too. Panwar also finished in the top 8 but can’t shoot in the final as only two can per one NOC.
Meanwhile, the Indian team in the men's four rowing final grabbed bronze medal, with a time of 6:10:81. But Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal by a whisker, finishing in fourth position in the men's singles sculls final. In swimmming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final, after finishing in sixth place in the heats.