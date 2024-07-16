Messi hopeful of quick return from injury

Miami, July 16 Argentina captain Lionel Messi expressed hope that he would recover quickly from an ankle sprain sustained during his team's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

The 37-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 66th minute of the match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, after rolling his ankle while chasing a Colombian opponent, reports Xinhua.

"I'm fine, thankfully, and I hope I can soon be on the pitch again doing what I most enjoy," the forward said in a social media post.

Messi paid tribute to his teammates - including retiring star Angel Di Maria - after the Albiceleste became the first team to successfully defend the Copa America crown while also holding the World Cup trophy.

"I'm very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide [Di Maria] leaves us, but with another trophy," the No. 10 said.

"The older players like him, Ota [Nicolas Otamendi] or me, we live it [the title] with special excitement. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group."

Despite participating in Argentina's victory celebrations, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker will undergo medical exams in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

Most ankle sprains require a recovery period of at least three weeks meaning Messi is unlikely to be available for his club, Inter Miami, until August.

