Messi muddle: Investigation committee probing Salt Lake Stadium chaos yet to summon single bigwig

Kolkata, Dec 20 Seven days have passed since West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-appointed committee headed by a retired judge of Calcutta High Court has taken charge of the investigation into the mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium in an event involving Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, but it has yet to summon a single influential person accused of surrounding the Argentine soccer star that day.

Questions are being raised on the effectiveness of the probe committee, headed by retired Justice Asim Kumar Roy, considering that these influential persons, including former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and his family members, have been accused of blocking the spectators from even seeing Messi, despite them purchasing tickets for the event at exorbitant prices.

It is also being asked whether Biswas will be spared from facing any probe just because he tendered his resignation as Sports Minister while remaining Power Minister.

However, sources in the state government said on Saturday that the state administration has taken a tough stance following the incident, and it has been made clear from the top that no one is above the investigation. The role of ministers as well as top police officials and bureaucrats will also be examined in the administrative investigation, if necessary.

According to sources, this committee is going to submit its second report to the Chief Minister within the next 15 days, and this will be prepared on the basis of the information that has come up in the investigation of the four sub-committees and the SIT. There are also indications that more officers may be appointed in the SIT if necessary to uncover the truth more quickly.

However, no specific time limit or deadline has been fixed for the SIT, so that there is no gap in the investigation process. A top official of the state administration has clarified that although this investigation process is not time-bound, efforts are being made to submit the report as soon as possible. The official says that maintaining the transparency of the investigation is now the focus of the administration.

Meanwhile, the government is also worried about the condition of the stadium's infrastructure due to the chaos. The state's Public Works Department is investigating the extent of damage to the stadium's gates, chairs and other properties due to the rush of spectators. However, no repairs or reconstruction work can be started right now. The green signal will be given only after the work of collecting necessary information and evidence from the scene is completed.

The state is also paying attention to ensuring that such chaos does not happen at international events in the future. According to sources, the state government has specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or guidelines for such events, and administrative sources said that these will be further improved and tightened once the report is received.

On Thursday, two top IPS officers and a government official responded to the show-cause notice issued by the state government in connection with the incident. State police chief Rajeev Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar have also submitted their reports.

The inquiry committee, formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister, had identified the lack of coordination and mismanagement as leading to the chaos during Messi's event on December 13.

Based on the committee's findings, the state government took administrative actions against several IPS and government officials. It issued a show cause notice to DGP Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar and removed the CEO of Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). At the same time, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with senior IPS officers to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

It also suspended DCP, Bidhannagar, Aneesh Kumar and initiated department proceedings against him for his reported negligence in his duties and responsibilities on the day of the event.

On December 13, the Salt Lake Stadium was full long before Messi's event began, as spectators were waiting to see their favourite footballer.

As soon as Messi arrived, many people surrounded him, trying to take pictures, while Messi's security guards were also there. Overall, a chaotic situation prevailed. The spectators complained that they couldn't even see Messi.

Messi left the field within just 22 minutes, and after that, vandalism began. Chairs and bottles were thrown onto the field from the stands. Many spectators broke down the gates and entered the field. The galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan were also vandalised.

Following the incident, the state government formed an investigation committee. Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested. On Tuesday, Biswas resigned as Sports Minister.

