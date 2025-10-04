Messi, new faces in Argentina squad for U.S. friendlies

Buenos Aires, Oct 4 River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero was one of three uncapped players included in Argentina's squad on Friday for friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Racing goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses and Palmeiras midfielder Anibal Moreno were also called up for the first time by Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni for this month's friendlies in the United States.

In addition, Scaloni recalled Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez returns after missing September's World Cup qualifiers due to suspension.

As expected, the 28-man squad is led by captain Lionel Messi and also includes Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina will meet Venezuela in Miami on October 10 and Puerto Rico in Chicago three days later.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli and Facundo Cambeses

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Lautaro Rivero, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Anibal Moreno, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Paz, Giovanni Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono

Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez

