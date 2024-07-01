Mexico crash out of Copa America after 0-0 stalemate against Ecuador

Glendale, July 1 Ecuador secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Mexico on Sunday, advancing to the Copa America quarterfinals. On the other hand, Mexico, needing a win to progress, crashed out after finishing third in Group B.

Both sides finished with four points, but Ecuador's superior goal difference secured their passage.

The opening half was a physical affair with Mexico dominating possession but failing to convert, registering no shots on target. After the break, Mexico continued to press. Gerardo Arteaga's effort was denied by Felix Torres, while Julian Quinones forced a save from Ecuador's Alexander Dominguez.

A late penalty shout for Mexico was overturned by VAR, adding to their frustration. The final whistle confirmed Mexico's exit, extending their Copa America group stage struggles.

This marked their third failure to progress from the group stage in the last four tournaments. Their woes extend beyond Copa America, having been knocked out in the World Cup group stage in 2022 and losing the Concacaf Nations League final earlier this year.

Monday’s fixtures saw the conclusion of Group B and it was Venezuela that finished the group with all nine points. The side had only ever won eight games in the history of the competition but have won all three group games to set up a clash against Canada in the quarterfinals.

Ecuador now faces a daunting task in the next round - a clash against the reigning world champions, Argentina.

