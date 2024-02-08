MI Emirates sign up Christopher Benjamin for ILT20 Season 2

Dubai, Feb 8 The MI Emirates have signed up England wicketkeeper-batter Christopher Benjamin to fill in for the absence of Nicholas Pooran during the remaining part of the ILT20 Season 2. He was part of the MI Cape Town squad of the SA20 this season.

Benjamin will be the stand-in keeper for the team until Pooran is back from national duty, MI Emirates informed in a statement on Thursday.

Benjamin might be in the early stages of his career but has left everyone impressed with his shot-making. Kevin Pietersen was one of them, left awestruck when he reverse-scooped a delivery into the stands. Johannesburg-born, England-bred, he now has a rookie contract with Warwickshire as well.

"We cannot wait to see him tonk a few into the stands during ILT20," the MI statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor