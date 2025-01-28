MI Junior: IES New English School register commanding 10-wicket victory

Mumbai, Jan 28 IES New English School dominated proceedings as they defeated Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School by an authoritative margin of 10 wickets in the MI Junior Inter-school Cricket Super Knockout Tournament here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School lost wickets at an alarming rate with just one of their batsmen crossing the 10-run mark. The batsmen seemed to have no answers to the brilliant bowling on display as they were bowled out for just 38 runs. Parin Dubey (5/23) and Yaksh Salvi (4/11) wreaked havoc with Parvin picking up a five-wicket haul.

Chasing a meagre total of 39, IES New English School secured a dominant victory by chasing down the target in just 3.2 overs, with both openers remaining unbeaten in a flawless win by 10 wickets.

Big win for VK Krishna Menon Academy

In Boys’ U-14 matches, VK Krishna Menon Academy registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Don Bosco High School. After opting to bat, keeper-batman Tribhuraj top-scored with 57 as Don Bosco High School managed to score 120 before they were bowled out, courtesy of some fine bowling by Avnesh Shukla (4/20), Parth Nalawade (2/19) and Arin Keluskar (2/22). Chasing a total of 121, openers Arham Jain (57*) and Prerit Raut (45*) remained unbeaten to secure a well-deserved win.

Modern English School (Chembur) win

Modern English School emerged victorious as they defeated Rizvi Springfield High School by a commanding margin of 127 runs. Batting first, Modern English School put up a dominant total of 240 led by Vedang Mishra’s knock of 87 runs, supported by Rajvardhan Jadhav (37) and skipper Aryan K (25). Rizvi Springfield High School lost wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 113 with Shaunak Gawade (3/24) and Krish Patil (2/22) taking the bulk of the wickets.

Lakshadham High School emerge on top

In Boys’ U-16 matches, Lakshadham High School chased down 146 runs in 28.3 overs with five wickets in hand against Parag English School.

After being put into bat, Parag English School were bowled out for 145 runs with Aayudh Mohanty (32) being the top-scorer, while Mithun Raja spearheaded the bowling for Lakshadham High School as he ended the match with figures of 4 for 26. Chasing 146, skipper Shamik S (52) led by example with an unbeaten half-century after opener Arhaan Suthrum laid the foundation with a knock of 47 runs.

Vasant Vihar High School win

In Girls’ U-15 matches, Vasant Vihar High School cruised to a dominant 10-wicket win over Kapol Vidyanidhi International School as they chased down 156 in just 13.4 overs. Skipper Reeya Bhavsar stood out with both bat and ball as she remained unbeaten on 55 and scalped 3 wickets. Opener Delisha Angchekar also scored a half-century (56*) to ensure a victory for Vasant Vihar High School.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya defeated Expert International High School by a margin of 288 runs. Batting first, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya amassed a staggering total of 355 runs without losing a wicket, as both openers Swara Magar (59) and Bhoomi Gupta (53) scored half-centuries. Ananya Shetty (5/9) then put on a show as she picked up a fifer that restricted Expert Internation High School to 67/9, thereby ensuring a huge victory for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor