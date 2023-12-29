Michael Schumacher Accident: What exactly happened to the F1 legend

On December 29, 2013, speed king and Formula One legend Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific accident while skiing with his son Mick in the French ski resort of Meribel. The then 44-year-old, who had just retired from F1, was left in a critical condition. In the decade since the accident, Mr Schumacher has been away from public eye with his family providing rare updates.

The king of speed was also an accomplished skier. He was wearing a helmet while skiing and wasn't travelling at excessive speed for his abilities, as revealed later by the footage from helmet camera. Schumacher's skis struck a rock partly concealed beneath the snow and he fell 3.5 metres on to a boulder.The impact of the head-on collision was such that the F1 champion's helmet was split in two and he was left in coma for 250 days.

Schumacher was airlifted to a hospital in France where he immediately underwent two surgeries. Bild said in a report from that time that surgeons had to drill holes in his skull to reduce the pressure on his brain.He was later taken to a bigger facility in Grenoble and later to his home country Switzerland where he is continuing his recovery since 2014. Schumacher receives 24-hour care at home, with a private infirmary situated in his former office. As many as 15 doctors and assistants make up his daily care team.

Recently, Schumacher’s former Ferrari team boss and former FIA President Jean Todt gave an interview to French publication L’Equipe. Todt is one family friend who is permitted to visit Schumacher, and the Frenchman has previously recounted how he will sometimes watch F1 races together with him.“His life is different and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him,” Todt said.“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago and he is no longer the Michael we knew from F1.”