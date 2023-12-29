Michael Schumacher driven in a Mercedes to stimulate brain after tragic accident

December 29 marks the tragic 10-year anniversary since Michael Schumacher’s skiing accident and, on the eve, details have been shared on the rehab work which the seven-time World Champion is undergoing. The speed king has not been seen in public since suffering life-changing injuries while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013, the seven-time World Champion having returned to his home in 2014 to continue rehabilitation from his injuries.

Details on his condition have understandably been kept closely guarded since, with BILD recently reporting details on what Schumacher’s home care entails, including replaying pit radio traffic from his F1 tenure and being driven around in a ‘roaring’ Mercedes-AMG road car.The seven-time F1 champion receives 24-hour care from up to 15 doctors, masseurs and assistants.His wife, Corinna, permits only a select few people to visit Schumacher at their home in Switzerland.Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal who was alongside Schumacher in his heyday, is among that small group.German TV channel ARD will broadcast a five-part documentary on Schumacher’s life this week, to mark the 10-year anniversary since his skiing accident.