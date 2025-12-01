Michael Slater’s Cricket NSW life membership, Hall of Fame status revoked after domestic violence offences

New Delhi, Dec 1 Former Australian Test opener Michael Slater has been stripped of his Cricket NSW life membership and Hall of Fame status following a series of domestic-violence offences.

The decision, confirmed at a Cricket NSW ordinary general meeting on Monday evening, follows months of internal deliberation triggered by Slater’s escalating legal troubles. According to Nine newspapers, members and delegates supported the motion to strip the ex-cricketer of the honours he had held for nearly a decade.

He was inducted into the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame in 2015, and the following year he was awarded Cricket NSW life membership. Slater submitted a written plea urging Cricket NSW to allow him to retain his life membership, but the organisation declined.

Slater, who represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2001, was convicted in 2022 of domestic violence offences against women. Since 2016, five NSW women have taken out protection orders against him.

In 2022, he received a two-year community corrections order from a Sydney court after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking.

In April this year, Slater pleaded guilty to seven domestic violence-related offences, including two counts of choking a woman. The charges included allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman. He received a four-year prison sentence - partly suspended. Despite the sentence, the 55-year-old was released, having already spent over a year in custody following a bail denial in 2024.

During his Test career, he scored more than 5,000 runs, including 14 centuries and 21 fifties. After retiring in 2004, he transitioned into commentary, working with Channel 4 in the UK and later with Australia’s Seven Network, which ended its association with him in 2021.

