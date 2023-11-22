Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in FIA World Endurance Championship next season

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Mick Schumacher on Wednesday announced that he will be racing for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) next season - his first foray into racing outside of single-seaters.

Let’s go racing together! Excited to be part of the new Hypercar chapter in Alpine's endurance racing history 💪@signatechAlpine @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/SNuYbQyHkq— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) November 22, 2023

Schumacher has been working as Mercedes' reserve driver during the 2023 season, after leaving the Haas team following two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The 24-year-old German has been named into Alpine's lineup, which also features French racers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi, and Paul-Loup Chatin, as well as Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg.

Our 2024 Hypercar Team 🏆 Charles, Nico, and Matthieu, who have worn the blue for multiple seasons take up their spots in the team, as we welcome Paul-Loup, Ferdinand and Mick to our WEC assault.#AlpineEnduranceTeam #WEC #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/xTIwum3f4q — Alpine Endurance Team (@SignatechAlpine) November 22, 2023

Alpine took to X to announce the WEC team and wrote," Charles, Nico, and Matthieu, who have worn the blue for multiple seasons take up their spots in the team, as we welcome Paul-Loup, Ferdinand and Mick to our WEC assault."

"A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC hypercar category. The car is impressive, and I can't wait to get started. I've grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills," Schumacher was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

"I sorely missed racing this year; it's what I've loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track. Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I'm sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine," he added.

Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports, added, "With [Team Principal] Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who are not only fast and reliable but also showing a real team spirit and good racing acumen to best represent the Alpine colours in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship."

"It might be [Schumacher's] first foray into endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his will to join us are palpable. I'm sure he will be a real asset," Famin said.

