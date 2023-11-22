Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in FIA World Endurance Championship next season

By ANI | Published: November 22, 2023 05:35 PM 2023-11-22T17:35:22+5:30 2023-11-22T17:40:08+5:30

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Mick Schumacher on Wednesday announced that he will be racing for Alpine in ...

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in FIA World Endurance Championship next season | Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in FIA World Endurance Championship next season

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in FIA World Endurance Championship next season

Google News Next

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Mick Schumacher on Wednesday announced that he will be racing for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) next season - his first foray into racing outside of single-seaters.

Schumacher has been working as Mercedes' reserve driver during the 2023 season, after leaving the Haas team following two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The 24-year-old German has been named into Alpine's lineup, which also features French racers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi, and Paul-Loup Chatin, as well as Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg.

Alpine took to X to announce the WEC team and wrote," Charles, Nico, and Matthieu, who have worn the blue for multiple seasons take up their spots in the team, as we welcome Paul-Loup, Ferdinand and Mick to our WEC assault."

"A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC hypercar category. The car is impressive, and I can't wait to get started. I've grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills," Schumacher was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

"I sorely missed racing this year; it's what I've loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track. Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I'm sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine," he added.

Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports, added, "With [Team Principal] Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who are not only fast and reliable but also showing a real team spirit and good racing acumen to best represent the Alpine colours in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship."

"It might be [Schumacher's] first foray into endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his will to join us are palpable. I'm sure he will be a real asset," Famin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app